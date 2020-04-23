JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Daily News Impact Score of 2.50

News articles about JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. JetBlue Airways earned a news impact score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted JetBlue Airways’ analysis:

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBLU. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.01. 13,774,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,622,370. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,413 shares of company stock valued at $331,854. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

