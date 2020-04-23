John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBSS. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after buying an additional 46,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after buying an additional 86,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.46.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBSS shares. Sidoti cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

