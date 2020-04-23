John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 5.89%.

JBSS traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.25. The stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

