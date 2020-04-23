Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up 1.5% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.30% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $15,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after acquiring an additional 132,176 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

NYSE JLL traded up $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $101.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,328. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.52.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.