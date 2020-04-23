Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 2,679 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF comprises 2.3% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.71% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYU. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 663.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

RYU traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $115.70.

