Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 5,374 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 189,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,113,000 after purchasing an additional 168,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,561,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,806. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04.

