Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 5,574 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF comprises 2.6% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 1.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,472,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000.

NYSEARCA RYF traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 26,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,723. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $48.23.

