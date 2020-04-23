JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $12.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 778.1% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 266,127 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 73.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 42,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 40,196 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.