JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) to Neutral

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.38.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.74. 592,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,773. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,722,000 after purchasing an additional 72,397 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,831,000 after acquiring an additional 64,941 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 620,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,330,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.