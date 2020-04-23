JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Telecom plus (LON:TEP) Price Target to GBX 1,250

Telecom plus (LON:TEP) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TEP. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telecom plus in a research note on Tuesday. FinnCap dropped their price target on Telecom plus from GBX 1,390 ($18.28) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TEP stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,298 ($17.07). The stock had a trading volume of 77,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,244.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,354.37. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 30.12. Telecom plus has a one year low of GBX 907 ($11.93) and a one year high of GBX 1,585 ($20.85).

In other Telecom plus news, insider Charles Wigoder sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.44), for a total value of £8,875,000 ($11,674,559.33).

Telecom plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

