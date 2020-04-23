JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target to GBX 6,500

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 6,500 ($85.50) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 26.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 6,500 ($85.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 7,500 ($98.66) to GBX 7,750 ($101.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,084 ($106.34).

LON:FLTR traded up GBX 92 ($1.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 8,900 ($117.07). 153,618 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,455.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,302.95. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 49.50. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 68.63 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,374.92 ($123.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

