JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Senior (LON:SNR) Target Price to GBX 85

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.69% from the stock’s previous close.

SNR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 146 ($1.92) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 198 ($2.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Senior to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 130.13 ($1.71).

Shares of SNR traded up GBX 2.95 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 60.85 ($0.80). 1,673,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.13 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 237 ($3.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.22 million and a P/E ratio of 8.69.

In other news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 15,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £21,213.45 ($27,905.09).

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

