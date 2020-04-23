Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,606 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Juniper Networks worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,148. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.