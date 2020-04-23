Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price target cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$2.00 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Just Energy Group from C$1.50 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Just Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.09.

TSE JE traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 157,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $90.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.02.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$658.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$744.30 million. Research analysts predict that Just Energy Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

