Just Group (LON:JUST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank

Just Group (LON:JUST) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 70 ($0.92). Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Just Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Just Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Just Group from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Just Group from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 59 ($0.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 87.50 ($1.15).

LON JUST traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 50.90 ($0.67). The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 87.81 ($1.16). The company has a market capitalization of $574.48 million and a PE ratio of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 29.01, a current ratio of 34.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.87.

In other Just Group news, insider David Richardson sold 72,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.74), for a total value of £40,505.92 ($53,283.24).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

