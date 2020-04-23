Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 94 ($1.24).

JUST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 59 ($0.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Just Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday.

Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.73) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.86. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 87.81 ($1.16). The firm has a market cap of $574.48 million and a PE ratio of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 29.01, a current ratio of 34.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29.

In other news, insider David Richardson sold 72,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.74), for a total transaction of £40,505.92 ($53,283.24).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

