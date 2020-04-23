KAR Auction Services (KAR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/23/2020 – KAR Auction Services was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – KAR Auction Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – KAR Auction Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2020 – KAR Auction Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – KAR Auction Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

3/23/2020 – KAR Auction Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $22.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – KAR Auction Services was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/10/2020 – KAR Auction Services was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.51. 1,594,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,411. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hallett bought 59,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

