Karpas Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for approximately 1.2% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,157,509,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. 27,912,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,820,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

