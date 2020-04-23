Kavar Capital Partners LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,380.23.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $45.18 on Thursday, reaching $2,408.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,247. The firm has a market cap of $1,160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,978.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,883.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

