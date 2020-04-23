Keller Group (LON:KLR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Keller Group (LON:KLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keller Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 720 ($9.47).

Shares of LON KLR opened at GBX 580 ($7.63) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 587.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 667.56. The firm has a market cap of $415.94 million and a PE ratio of 19.53. Keller Group has a 1 year low of GBX 419.03 ($5.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 898.61 ($11.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 81.30 ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 82.40 ($1.08) by GBX (1.10) (($0.01)). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keller Group will post 9847.0000212 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt purchased 623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.46) per share, for a total transaction of £4,952.85 ($6,515.19).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

