Keller Group’s (KLR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Keller Group (LON:KLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KLR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Keller Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 720 ($9.47).

Shares of KLR stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.63) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $415.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. Keller Group has a 52 week low of GBX 419.03 ($5.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 898.61 ($11.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 587.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 667.56.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 81.30 ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 82.40 ($1.08) by GBX (1.10) (($0.01)). Analysts anticipate that Keller Group will post 9847.0000212 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kerry Porritt bought 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.46) per share, with a total value of £4,952.85 ($6,515.19).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

