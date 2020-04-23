Kellogg (K) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kellogg (NYSE:K) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kellogg to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of K opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $6,398,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,010,000 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

