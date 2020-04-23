Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.08% from the company’s current price.

KEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.06.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$1.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,589. The firm has a market cap of $193.42 million and a PE ratio of 36.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.67 and a 52-week high of C$6.01.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$97.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

