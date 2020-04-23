Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 69 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 39.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $45.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,408.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,247. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,978.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,883.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,380.23.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

