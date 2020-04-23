KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

NYSE XEC opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $72.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Motco bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

