KeyCorp Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,274. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.