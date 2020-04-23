KeyCorp Cuts Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $85.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QTWO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $101.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.51. 360,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,440. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.22. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 150,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $8,291,701.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,925.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,277,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,644,968.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 421,273 shares of company stock worth $28,331,050. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,235,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 80,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

