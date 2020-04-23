KeyCorp Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $136.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.20% from the stock’s previous close.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $99.85. 3,406,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,562. Baidu has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $174.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average of $116.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1,428.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

