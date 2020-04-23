Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.35. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $95.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

