Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,317 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

KEYS traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $96.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,507. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

