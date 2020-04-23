KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Takes $34.65 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 823,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,645,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 9.4% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd owned 0.07% of Micron Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,241 shares of company stock valued at $704,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $43.77. 22,232,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,774,799. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

