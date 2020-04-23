KickCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Mercatox. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.35 or 0.02603238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00215054 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00057060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00050288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bancor Network, YoBit, Gate.io, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene, Kucoin, Exmo, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

