KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0000

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. KickToken has a market cap of $282,612.90 and approximately $89,055.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Exmo, TOKOK and Livecoin. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.49 or 0.04441839 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00065504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037321 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013326 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008489 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,227,766,998,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,638,979,143 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, P2PB2B, OOOBTC, BitMart, Exmo, ABCC, Mercatox, CoinBene, HitBTC, COSS, KuCoin, Livecoin, Bilaxy, TOKOK, YoBit, ProBit Exchange, Dcoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.