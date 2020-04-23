Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kier Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Kier Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of KIE stock remained flat at $GBX 84 ($1.10) on Thursday. 677,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,724. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.44. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 384 ($5.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

