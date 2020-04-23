Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Position Lowered by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.58.

NYSE KMB traded down $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $140.36. 2,414,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day moving average is $136.70. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

