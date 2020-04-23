Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark makes up approximately 1.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.36. 2,414,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,129. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.58.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

