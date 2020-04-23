Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $145.00

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

KMB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.58.

KMB traded down $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $140.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,129. Kimberly Clark has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.68.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

