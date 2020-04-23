Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.02 million. On average, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

KNSL opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.50. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $132.68.

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.