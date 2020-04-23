Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$67.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.73.

Shares of KL stock traded up C$2.18 on Thursday, reaching C$58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,629. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.22. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$25.67 and a 1 year high of C$67.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$541.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

