Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KL. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$67.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight Capital cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.73.

Shares of TSE KL traded up C$2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$58.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,629. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.22. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$25.67 and a 1 year high of C$67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$541.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

