KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

KREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after buying an additional 284,071 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 712,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 117,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $14.21 on Thursday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 499.05 and a current ratio of 499.05.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

