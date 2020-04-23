L Brands (NYSE:LB) Downgraded by Barclays

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on L Brands from $19.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.63. 20,242,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,683,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $28.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L Brands will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in L Brands by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in L Brands by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

