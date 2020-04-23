Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $270.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura lifted their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $314.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.79.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $271.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.81. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,162,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,285,802,000 after purchasing an additional 411,951 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 35,969.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,760,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,294,000 after acquiring an additional 178,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,565,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,354,358,000 after acquiring an additional 913,293 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,112,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,994,000 after acquiring an additional 313,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

