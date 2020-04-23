Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $210.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.36.

LRCX stock traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $263.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,137. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $171.04 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lam Research by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

