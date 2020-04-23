Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given New GBX 725 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 725 ($9.54) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LRE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Lancashire from GBX 781 ($10.27) to GBX 678 ($8.92) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.44) target price (up previously from GBX 830 ($10.92)) on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Lancashire to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 694.42 ($9.13).

LON:LRE opened at GBX 570.50 ($7.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 481 ($6.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 626.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 711.62. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84.

In other Lancashire news, insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total value of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88). Also, insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total value of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

