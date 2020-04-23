Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Buys 10,105 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 226.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 350,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,082 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

VXF traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,386. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $133.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average is $116.54.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

