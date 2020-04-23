Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMRK. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

LMRK stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.57. 3,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,215. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $267.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.24. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 36.36% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $2,621,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 63,898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 131,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,573 shares in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.