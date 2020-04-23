Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,013. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $247.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth $2,621,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 57.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 243,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 89,089 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 131,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 47,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares during the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

