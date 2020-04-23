Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 831 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.48. 1,560,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,059,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

