Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 2,649 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,982 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.9% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,023,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,786,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $315.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

